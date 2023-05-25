Sam Haggerty -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty is batting .162 with two doubles and five walks.
  • Haggerty enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .308.
  • In six of 15 games this season, Haggerty got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Haggerty has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.167 AVG .000
.211 OBP .154
.167 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/2
2 SB 1
Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.95 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
