Sam Haggerty -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is batting .162 with two doubles and five walks.

Haggerty enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .308.

In six of 15 games this season, Haggerty got a hit, but only one each time.

In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.

Haggerty has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .167 AVG .000 .211 OBP .154 .167 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/2 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

