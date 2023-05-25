On Thursday, Tom Murphy (.367 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .232 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

Murphy has had a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Murphy has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .192 AVG .333 .222 OBP .333 .385 SLG .467 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 11/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 9 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings