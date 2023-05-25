On Thursday, Tom Murphy (.367 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .232 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Murphy has had a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.192 AVG .333
.222 OBP .333
.385 SLG .467
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
11/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 9
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.95).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.