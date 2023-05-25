The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.209 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

France has picked up a hit in 33 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

