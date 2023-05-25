The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.209 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • France has picked up a hit in 33 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.313 AVG .211
.404 OBP .286
.488 SLG .246
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
14 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 24
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.