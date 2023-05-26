The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .228 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.6%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this season (13 of 43), with two or more RBI seven times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 46.5% of his games this year (20 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 21
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Keller (5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
