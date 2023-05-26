J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 39 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (20.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 48 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Keller (5-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.44 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.