Kolten Wong -- hitting .115 with two doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .170 with three doubles and eight walks.
  • In 12 of 32 games this season (37.5%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
  • In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.163 AVG .231
.294 OBP .279
.186 SLG .256
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/5 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 15
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Keller (5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks eighth, .989 WHIP ranks ninth, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.