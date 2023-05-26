Mariners vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday at 10:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jose Caballero and Bryan Reynolds.
The favored Mariners have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +130. The total is 7 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-155
|+130
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-1.
- The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances. Seattle and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.3.
Read More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 20 of the 34 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.8%).
- Seattle has a record of 13-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (65% winning percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-26-1 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-12
|12-12
|7-9
|19-14
|17-17
|9-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.