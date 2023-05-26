How to Watch the Storm vs. Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Dallas Wings (1-0) square off against the Seattle Storm (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26, 2023 on ION.
Storm vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ION
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Wings
- Seattle scored an average of 82.5 points last year, just 0.3 fewer points than the 82.8 that Dallas gave up to opponents.
- When they scored more than 82.8 points last season, the Storm went 13-3.
- Seattle shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Dallas averaged.
- The Storm went 10-3 when they shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- Seattle hit 36.1% of its shots from deep, which was just 1.8 percentage points greater than the 34.3% Dallas' opponents averaged last season.
- The Storm went 13-7 in games when the team made more than 34.3% of their three-point shots.
- Dallas and Seattle rebounded at a similar rate last season (33.8 and 33.6 boards per game, respectively).
