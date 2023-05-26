Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Trammell -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell has three home runs and six walks while hitting .143.
- Trammell has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (21.4%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Trammell has driven home a run in four games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.111
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.400
|.111
|SLG
|1.000
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Keller (5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
