Taylor Trammell -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

  • Trammell has three home runs and six walks while hitting .143.
  • Trammell has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (21.4%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Trammell has driven home a run in four games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.111 AVG .250
.333 OBP .400
.111 SLG 1.000
0 XBH 2
0 HR 2
0 RBI 7
4/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Keller (5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.