On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .237.
  • In 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
  • In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
26 GP 24
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
