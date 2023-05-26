The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .415, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
  • France has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.5% of them.
  • In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (12.2%).
  • In 46.9% of his games this season (23 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.313 AVG .211
.404 OBP .286
.488 SLG .246
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
14 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
