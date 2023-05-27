Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .237.
- In 56.8% of his games this season (25 of 44), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.4%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3).
