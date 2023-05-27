The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Pirates.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .248 with 28 walks and 26 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 98th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.

In 59.2% of his 49 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has homered (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 20 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings