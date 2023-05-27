Saturday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (26-25) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (3-2) for the Mariners and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

Seattle is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 231 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule