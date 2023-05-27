Saturday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (26-25) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (3-2) for the Mariners and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Mariners are 2-1-0 against the spread.
  • This season, the Mariners have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.
  • Seattle is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win.
  • Seattle has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 231 (4.5 per game).
  • The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 22 Athletics W 11-2 Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
May 23 Athletics W 3-2 Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
May 24 Athletics W 6-1 Bryce Miller vs Austin Pruitt
May 25 Athletics W 3-2 Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
May 26 Pirates L 11-6 George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
May 27 Pirates - Luis Castillo vs Roansy Contreras
May 28 Pirates - Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
May 29 Yankees - Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
May 30 Yankees - Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
May 31 Yankees - George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
June 2 @ Rangers - Luis Castillo vs Andrew Heaney

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.