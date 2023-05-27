Mariners vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (26-25) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (3-2) for the Mariners and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.
Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 4, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Mariners are 2-1-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Seattle is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 231 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Athletics
|W 11-2
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
|May 23
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
|May 24
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Bryce Miller vs Austin Pruitt
|May 25
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 26
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Roansy Contreras
|May 28
|Pirates
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 31
|Yankees
|-
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Andrew Heaney
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.