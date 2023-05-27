Tom Murphy -- hitting .300 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .220 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one hit four times (21.1%).

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .192 AVG .333 .222 OBP .333 .385 SLG .467 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 11/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 9 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings