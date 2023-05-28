The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .237.
  • Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raleigh has driven home a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season (21 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
24 GP 21
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
