The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .237.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has driven home a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season (21 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings