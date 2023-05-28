Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .237.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season (21 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
