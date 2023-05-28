J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (30 of 50), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 21 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 24
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
