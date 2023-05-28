On Sunday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .160 with three doubles and 10 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 35.3% of his 34 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.8% of them.

He has not gone deep in his 34 games this year.

Wong has driven in a run in five games this year (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 15 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings