The Seattle Mariners and Jose Caballero will take on Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 17th in baseball with 57 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .385.

The Mariners are 25th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (236 total).

The Mariners are 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.55 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners average MLB's best WHIP (1.148).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Marco Gonzales (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gonzales is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Gonzales has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this game.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Bryce Miller Austin Pruitt 5/25/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Luis Castillo Vince Velásquez 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away Marco Gonzales Dane Dunning

