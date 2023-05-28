How to Watch the Mariners vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jose Caballero will take on Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 17th in baseball with 57 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .385.
- The Mariners are 25th in MLB with a .230 batting average.
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (236 total).
- The Mariners are 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.55 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners average MLB's best WHIP (1.148).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending Marco Gonzales (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gonzales is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the season.
- Gonzales has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this game.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Austin Pruitt
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Vince Velásquez
|5/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Ortiz
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Domingo Germán
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Dane Dunning
