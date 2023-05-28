When the Seattle Mariners (27-25) and Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) square of in the series rubber match at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, May 28, Marco Gonzales will get the ball for the Mariners, while the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +110 moneyline odds to win. Seattle (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. An 8.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Mariners vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (4-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.02 ERA)

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 36 times and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 17-13 (winning 56.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 5-1 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 13 of 27 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

