Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Pirates on May 28, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ty France, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Marco Gonzales Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Gonzales Stats
- Marco Gonzales (4-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Gonzales has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
Gonzales Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1.2
|8
|8
|8
|1
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|3.0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- France has put up 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .267/.348/.421 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 49 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .238/.305/.422 so far this season.
- Rodriguez brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 54 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .287/.341/.505 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has collected 42 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .268/.362/.459 so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
