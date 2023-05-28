Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell is batting .154 with three home runs and six walks.
- Trammell has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Trammell has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (five of 15), with two or more RBI three times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.111
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.400
|.111
|SLG
|1.000
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
