The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .233 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 18 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 games this year (32.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 24 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

