Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .233 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 18 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 games this year (32.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
