Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Pirates Player Props
|Mariners vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Pirates
|Mariners vs Pirates Odds
|Mariners vs Pirates Prediction
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has six doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .220.
- Murphy has had a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Murphy has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (15.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.192
|AVG
|.333
|.222
|OBP
|.333
|.385
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|11/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Ortiz (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.