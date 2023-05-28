The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has six doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .220.
  • Murphy has had a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Murphy has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (15.8%), including one multi-run game.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.192 AVG .333
.222 OBP .333
.385 SLG .467
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
11/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 9
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates are sending Ortiz (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.02, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
