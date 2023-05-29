Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After hitting .265 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Pirates.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .238.
- Raleigh has recorded a hit in 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- German (2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, May 16, the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .165 batting average against him.
