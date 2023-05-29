After hitting .265 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Raleigh has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .238.

Raleigh has recorded a hit in 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 22 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

