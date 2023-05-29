J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 44 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 86th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.9%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).
  • He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.7%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 24
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.75, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .165 against him.
