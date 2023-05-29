On Monday, Jarred Kelenic (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .524, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this season (38 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (39.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 27 GP 24 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings