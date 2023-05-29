Mariners vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Bryce Miller on Monday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. Seattle is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +150 odds). The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.
Mariners vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-135
|+110
|8
|+100
|-120
|-1.5
|+150
|-185
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 22 of the 37 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.5%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has gone 18-13 (58.1%).
- The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.
- Seattle has played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-27-1).
- The Mariners have a 4-3-0 record ATS this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-13
|12-12
|9-9
|19-15
|19-18
|9-6
