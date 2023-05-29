The Seattle Mariners (28-25) and New York Yankees (32-23) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series victory over the Pirates, and the Yankees a series win over the Padres.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (2-3, 3.75 ERA).

Mariners vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (3-1, 1.15 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (3-1) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .123 in five games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

The Yankees are sending German (2-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went three scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .165 to his opponents.

German has two quality starts under his belt this season.

German heads into the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

