Monday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (28-25) and the New York Yankees (32-23) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-2 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 29.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (3-1) against the Yankees and Domingo German (2-3).

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have won three of their last four games against the spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 18-13, a 58.1% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 242 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule