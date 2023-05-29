After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell is hitting .150 with three home runs and six walks.

Trammell has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Trammell has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .111 AVG .250 .333 OBP .400 .111 SLG 1.000 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 7 4/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 9 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings