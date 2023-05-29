The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .233 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.
  • Hernandez has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (24.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (15.1%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this season (18 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
29 GP 24
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday, May 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .165 to his opponents.
