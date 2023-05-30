J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .442 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Crawford will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

In 5.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 24 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings