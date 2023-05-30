Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jarred Kelenic (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .524.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 39 of 52 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (19.2%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Kelenic has had an RBI in 21 games this season (40.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cortes (4-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
