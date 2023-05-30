Julio Rodriguez and Aaron Judge are among the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees square off at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 34th, .917 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 13th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics May. 25 8.0 3 2 2 6 0 at Braves May. 20 6.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Tigers May. 14 5.2 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Rangers May. 8 6.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Athletics May. 3 6.0 3 2 2 6 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .247/.311/.451 so far this year.

Rodriguez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has collected 53 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .259/.338/.405 slash line on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Judge has 49 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.408/.679 so far this season.

Judge has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.343/.446 on the season.

Torres takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

