Tuesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (28-26) and the New York Yankees (33-23) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2, 5.30 ERA).

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Mariners have won 22, or 57.9%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 18-14 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 246 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule