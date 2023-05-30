Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tuesday, Sam Haggerty and the Seattle Mariners take on the New York Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr., with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 30, when he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Player Props
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Yankees
|Mariners vs Yankees Odds
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty has two doubles and five walks while hitting .162.
- Haggerty enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .308.
- Haggerty has a hit in six of 15 games played this year (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Haggerty has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four of 15 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.167
|AVG
|.000
|.211
|OBP
|.154
|.167
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/2
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Cortes (4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.