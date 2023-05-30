Tuesday, Sam Haggerty and the Seattle Mariners take on the New York Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr., with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 30, when he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty has two doubles and five walks while hitting .162.

Haggerty enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .308.

Haggerty has a hit in six of 15 games played this year (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Haggerty has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .167 AVG .000 .211 OBP .154 .167 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/2 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings