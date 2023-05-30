One game after scoring 30 points in a 95-91 loss to the Wings, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (0-2) at home against the New York Liberty (2-1) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

The game has no line set.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN2

Storm vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 85 Liberty 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-7.7)

Seattle (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

Storm vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Seattle's record against the spread last season was 17-13-0.

There were 17 Seattle games (out of 30) that hit the over last season.

Storm Performance Insights

Last season, the Storm were fifth in the WNBA on offense (82.5 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (78.4 points conceded).

On the glass, Seattle was ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.6 per game) last year. It was second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.5 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Storm were third-best in the league in committing them (12.8 per game) last year. And they were third-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Storm were third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 9.3 last year. And they were best in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.

The Storm were the second-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.0 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.0%) last year.

Seattle attempted 37.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 30.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 62.8% of its shots, with 69.6% of its makes coming from there.

