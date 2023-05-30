Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .233.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 19 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 games this season (31.5%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Cortes (4-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.