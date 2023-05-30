Teoscar Hernandez -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .233.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 19 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 games this season (31.5%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 24 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

