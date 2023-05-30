Tom Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has six doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .213.

In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .192 AVG .333 .222 OBP .333 .385 SLG .467 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 11/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 9 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings