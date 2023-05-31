Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .301 batting average against him.
