J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .251 with 29 walks and 30 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
- Crawford is batting .304 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (33 of 53), with at least two hits 12 times (22.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has an RBI in 13 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (41.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.58 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.