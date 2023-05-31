The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .251 with 29 walks and 30 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.

Crawford is batting .304 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (33 of 53), with at least two hits 12 times (22.6%).

He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has an RBI in 13 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (41.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 24 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings