Kolten Wong returns to action for the Seattle Mariners against Clarke Schmidt and the New York YankeesMay 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .160 with three doubles and 10 walks.
  • Wong has recorded a hit in 12 of 34 games this season (35.3%), including four multi-hit games (11.8%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 34 games this year.
  • In five games this season (14.7%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.163 AVG .231
.294 OBP .279
.186 SLG .256
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/5 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 15
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.