Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners meet Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 61 total home runs.

Seattle is 24th in MLB, slugging .384.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (248 total).

The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.182).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Kirby enters the matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Kirby heads into this game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Luis Castillo Vince Velásquez 5/28/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees L 10-4 Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees L 10-2 Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers - Away Marco Gonzales Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres - Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres - Away George Kirby Michael Wacha

