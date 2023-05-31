Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (34-23) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, May 31. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Yankees have +120 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners and Yankees matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-140), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 15-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+300) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+195) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.