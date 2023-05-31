The New York Yankees (34-23) will look to Gleyber Torres, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (5-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.58 ERA).

Mariners vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.58 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (5-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .257.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Kirby has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

During 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.58 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.

Schmidt is looking to secure his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Schmidt will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 frames per appearance).

