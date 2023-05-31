Mariners vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (28-27) and New York Yankees (34-23) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 31.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Player Props
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners have won three of their last six games against the spread.
- This season, the Mariners have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle is 15-10 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 248 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Luis Castillo vs Vince Velásquez
|May 28
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|L 10-4
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 31
|Yankees
|-
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|-
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.