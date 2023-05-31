Wednesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (28-27) and New York Yankees (34-23) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have won three of their last six games against the spread.

This season, the Mariners have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 15-10 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 248 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule