Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will start Clarke Schmidt) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell is hitting .140 with three home runs and eight walks.
- In six of 18 games this year, Trammell got a hit, but only one each time.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Trammell has an RBI in five of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.111
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.400
|.111
|SLG
|1.000
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.58, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
