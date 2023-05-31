Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .234.
- Hernandez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .200.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.6% of those games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (14.5%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|19 (61.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.58 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
