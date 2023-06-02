The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .157 with three doubles and 11 walks.
  • Wong has had a hit in 12 of 35 games this year (34.3%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).
  • In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In five games this season (14.3%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.163 AVG .231
.294 OBP .279
.186 SLG .256
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/5 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 15
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.81), 21st in WHIP (1.092), and 60th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.